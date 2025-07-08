Sonic Drive-In Returns To Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Franchise owner Alex Richardson says he is under contract to build three Sonic locations in northeast Indiana, including the restaurant that is currently under construction in Auburn.

According to our partners in news at 21Alive, he will be building two drive-ins in Fort Wayne, although no exact locations have been set.

He says he hopes to have the Fort Wayne drive-ins open within the next two years.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Sonic Drive-In back to Fort Wayne with not just one, but two new locations over the next two years. Sonic has a long history of creating fun, nostalgic experiences with great food and friendly service-and we can’t wait to reintroduce that to the Fort Wayne community.

We’ve heard the demand loud and clear, and we’re thrilled to be making a comeback. Stay tuned for updates, and we look forward to serving you soon!”

Richardson says.

Previously, there were two Sonics in The Fort—one on Maplecrest Road and one on Lima Road.

Sonic currently operates 25 locations in Indiana and 37 in Ohio.