March 26, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

South Bend Man Arrested in 2007 Cold Case Murder of Wife

by Macy Gray0
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SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) – Authorities in South Bend have arrested Lucio Lerma Sr., 56 years old, in connection with the 2007 murder of his wife, 33-year-old Delia Lerma.

Lerma was arraigned Monday on a grand jury indictment charging him with murder. A judge denied him bail, and his next court hearing is scheduled for April 6.

Court documents explaining the investigation that led to Lerma’s arrest have not yet been released. WNDU 16 News Now has requested a transcript of Monday’s arraignment hearing for further details.

Police said the case marks a major development in a nearly 20-year-old cold case investigation, bringing long-awaited answers for authorities and the community.

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