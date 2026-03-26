WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Rep. Marlin Stutzman joins Kayla to talk about Ongoing Shutdown

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) A standoff over funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues in Washington, leaving some federal operations partially shut down while travelers and airport staff face ongoing disruptions. Congressman Marlon Stutzman addressed the situation during an interview on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee.

Stutzman, a Republican representing Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, described the current impasse as “frustrating and ridiculous,” noting that the House passed a DHS funding bill more than a month ago, but the legislation remains stalled in the Senate. “It’s stuck there again because of a filibuster rule that the Democrats can use to block legislation from being passed in the Senate,” Stutzman said.

The congressman criticized what he called the “zombie filibuster” and suggested that the majority party could move to bypass the rule to advance the bill. “We can do the same thing on the Save America Act. I get it. I understand that this has been a long-standing tradition of the Senate… but [Democrats] have just been abusing it and keeping Republicans from actually governing,” he said.

Stutzman also addressed the practical effects of the partial shutdown, highlighting longer security lines and the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to assist travelers. “It’s insane to me that… [the Democratic Party] feels that they can just shut these pieces of government down… The consequences are affecting everyday Americans trying to live life and get to where they need to go, rather than it actually affecting Congress,” he said.

He noted that some airline services for members of Congress have been discontinued. “Delta said they’re no longer going to provide these services to members of Congress… good, never should have done it to begin with,” Stutzman said.

On the broader question of how long the funding standoff might continue, Stutzman placed responsibility on Senate Democrats. “It’s really up to the Democrats. President Trump is not going to bend on the reforms that they’re asking for,” he said. He also cited concerns over proposed state-level regulations affecting ICE agents’ use of face coverings during operations, which he said could compromise safety.

Stutzman provided context for travelers concerned about airport delays, suggesting that smaller airports in Indiana have experienced minimal disruptions. “Fort Wayne, South Bend, even Indianapolis… there were no issues at all. It seems like it’s in the bigger hubs, like Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and Houston,” he said.

The congressman also reflected on lighter moments from his office, including a behind-the-scenes feature with Blakeslee’s team and an unexpected appearance of his face on a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese. “I laughed out loud… I was glad people got to see the office,” Stutzman said, noting that the display was created locally by a company in his district.

The DHS funding impasse highlights ongoing challenges in Congress over budgetary authority and procedural rules. Stutzman emphasized that while disruptions continue, both lawmakers and agencies are working to mitigate impacts for the public.