Special Olympics Polar Plunge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The 2026 Polar Plunge season is heading for its icy conclusion at Eagle Creek Park from March 5-7. After a statewide tour of 20 events, the signature fundraiser for Special Olympics Indiana returns to the capital for a three-day “bucket-list” finale.

Now in its 27th year, the event challenges Hoosiers to brave frigid waters to support more than 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Since its inception, the plunge has raised over $13 million, ensuring that Special Olympics athletes can participate in sports, health, and leadership programs at no cost.

Special Olympics Indiana President and CEO Jeff Mohler has seen the event transform from a small gathering into a million-dollar powerhouse.

“2026 marks the 27th year for the Polar Plunge for us here in Indiana,” Mohler said. “What began many years ago as I think a dozen people and maybe raised $20,000 that first year… we now have 20 different plunges across the state. Last year, we raised a million dollars and certainly, we hope to break that mark this year.”

The Eagle Creek Schedule

The finale features three distinct days of plunging:

Thursday, March 5 (3 p.m.): Candidates from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) and safety personnel take the dip.

Friday, March 6 (10 a.m.): The “Cool School Plunge” features nearly 20 Central Indiana schools and over 600 students.

Saturday, March 7 (9 a.m. & Noon): The Community Plunge invites the general public to close out the season.

Leading by Example

For Mohler, the event is more than a professional duty—it’s a personal commitment. Despite the shock of the cold, he says the motivation comes from the athletes the organization serves.

“I was raised by my parents… to believe that I shouldn’t ask somebody to do something unless I’m willing to do it myself,” Mohler said. “The anticipation of it is the worst part. It’s not physically going in; it’s just thinking about it as you’re approaching the water. Once you get going, you’re in and out… you’re barely in there ten seconds.”

For those who aren’t ready for a full submerge, Mohler notes that “Virtual Plunges” and “toe-dipping” are also welcome options to support the cause.

What’s Next: “Basketball is King”

While the plunging wraps up in early March, the momentum doesn’t stop. Mohler says the organization immediately pivots to Indiana’s favorite pastime.

“It is Indiana and no matter who you are, basketball is king for us,” Mohler said. “We have over 250 basketball teams and we cannot take them all to state. So they have to go to sectionals… if you win your bracket, you get to move on to state.”

How to Help

Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to plunge, which earns them a commemorative T-shirt. Elite “Super Plungers” who raise $4,000 or more receive VIP treatment during the Saturday finale.

Donate/Register: Visit PolarPlungeIN.org

Volunteer: Special Olympics is currently seeking coaches and officials for upcoming spring sports. Details can be found at https://soindiana.org.

“We couldn’t make Special Olympics possible to 20,000 Hoosiers with intellectual disabilities if it weren’t for the community,” Mohler concluded. “We just are very thankful, grateful, and appreciative.”