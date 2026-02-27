Bill Clinton Testifies In House Epstein Investigation

(AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is testifying Friday before members of Congress who are investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, answering for his connections to the disgraced financier from more than two decades ago.

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” the former Democratic president said in an opening statement he shared on social media at the outset of the deposition.

The closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, marks the first time a former president has been compelled to testify to Congress.

It comes a day after Clinton’s wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, sat with lawmakers for her own deposition, where she told lawmakers that she had no knowledge of how Epstein had sexually abused underage girls and had no recollection of even meeting him.

Neither Clinton has been accused of any wrongdoing.