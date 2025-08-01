Cooler Temps And Rain Chances

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Cooler temperatures have arrived in Indiana.

“The weekend weather looks fantastic. We finally have some relief from the hot and humid conditions we’ve seen over the last week or so,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Melo says high temperatures will stay in either the upper 70s or lower 80s across Indiana throughout the weekend.

“Lower humidity values will also make it feel like early fall for our area compared to the more humid conditions we’ve seen recently,” said Melo.

He says there are rain chances next week, but Melo doesn’t expect any heavy rain, severe weather, or flooding at this time.

“It’ll warm up next week a little bit, but it will be a gradual warm up and nothing like the latest humidity. We couldn’t have asked for better timing for this cooler weather especially with the State Fair starting,” said Melo.