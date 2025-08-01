August 1, 2025
Local News

Cooler Temps And Rain Chances

by Network Indiana0
flowers, plants, samsung wallpaper, mobile wallpaper 4k, sunset, meadow, grass, phone wallpaper, ipad wallpaper, grassland, sunshine, cloud, flower background, sky, beautiful flowers, mobile wallpaper, nature, beautiful wallpaper, sky background, wallpaper, background, lock screen wallpaper, aesthetic wallpaper, iphone wallpaper, flower wallpaper

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Cooler temperatures have arrived in Indiana.

“The weekend weather looks fantastic. We finally have some relief from the hot and humid conditions we’ve seen over the last week or so,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Melo says high temperatures will stay in either the upper 70s or lower 80s across Indiana throughout the weekend.

“Lower humidity values will also make it feel like early fall for our area compared to the more humid conditions we’ve seen recently,” said Melo.

He says there are rain chances next week, but Melo doesn’t expect any heavy rain, severe weather, or flooding at this time.

“It’ll warm up next week a little bit, but it will be a gradual warm up and nothing like the latest humidity. We couldn’t have asked for better timing for this cooler weather especially with the State Fair starting,” said Melo.

Related posts

Two killed in DeKalb County crash

Caleb Hatch

New name in Third District race

Ian Randall

Early morning crash in Steuben County leaves one woman dead

Heather Starr

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.