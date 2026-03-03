Surviving Spring Break: Avoiding Scams

As international travel continues to rebound, safety experts are reminding travelers to stay alert — especially when it comes to protecting personal belongings and avoiding common scams.

From crowded city centers to popular tourist attractions, pickpocketing and street scams remain among the most frequently reported crimes targeting visitors abroad. Officials say simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk.

Travelers are encouraged to keep purses and bags zipped at all times, with zippers positioned toward the front of the body where they are visible and harder to access. If a bag includes locking zippers, using them can add another layer of protection.

Experts also recommend investing in an RFID-blocking wallet. These wallets are designed to prevent thieves from electronically scanning credit cards and passports equipped with radio-frequency identification chips. While digital skimming is less common than physical theft, it remains a growing concern in heavily trafficked areas.

“Tourists are often distracted — checking maps, taking photos, or navigating unfamiliar streets, which makes them appealing targets,” travel safety specialists advise. Wearing crossbody bags instead of backpacks and keeping wallets out of back pockets are additional steps that can help.

Authorities stress that purses and backpacks should never be left unattended, even briefly. Setting a bag on the back of a chair at a café or placing it beside you on public transportation can create easy opportunities for theft.

Instead, travelers should keep bags on their lap or loop a strap securely around a chair leg or arm. In hotel lobbies, airports, and train stations, maintain constant physical contact with personal items.

Another frequent issue for international travelers involves street sellers or individuals soliciting money. While some may appear harmless, others use distraction techniques or counterfeit goods schemes to take advantage of visitors.

Experts advise travelers not to give money to unknown street vendors or individuals claiming urgent need without verification. Common tactics include staged petitions, fake charity collections, friendship bracelets placed on wrists before demanding payment, and distraction ploys while an accomplice attempts to steal valuables.

Being polite but firm, and continuing to walk without engaging, is often the safest response.

Travelers are encouraged to research common scams specific to their destination before departure. The U.S. Department of State and other government travel advisory websites frequently provide updates on safety risks, including scam trends in major cities.

Enrolling in travel alert programs and keeping copies of important documents can also help mitigate potential problems.

While the vast majority of international trips are safe and enjoyable, officials emphasize that awareness is key.

Keeping purses zipped and positioned in front, using RFID-blocking wallets, avoiding unattended bags, and steering clear of suspicious street solicitations are small steps that can make a significant difference.

With careful planning and attention, travelers can focus less on worrying about scams, and more on enjoying the journey.