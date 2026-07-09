Steak ‘n Shake Waives Franchise Fees for Veterans Through New Partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Veterans looking to become business owners now have a new opportunity through a partnership between the Department of Veterans Affairs and Steak ‘n Shake.

The fast-food chain announced it will waive franchise fees for veterans interested in opening a location.

The announcement was made Wednesday at the Steak ‘n Shake on Coldwater Road in Fort Wayne, where local leaders and franchise owners gathered to highlight the program.

U.S. Senator Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is also a veteran, called the initiative a major opportunity for veterans to own and operate their own small businesses.

Steak ‘n Shake franchisee David Weill, a former Army Surgical Hospital service member, said becoming a restaurant owner was not something he originally planned, but encouraged other veterans to explore the opportunity.

The program aims to make franchise ownership more accessible for veterans interested in entering the restaurant industry.