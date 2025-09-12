Steuben County Sheriff Seeking Tips in Vehicle Theft

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO)– The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle that may be connected to a man wanted on a felony drug charge.

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen from a business on County Road 150 South, just outside the Angola city limits. The SUV has front- and rear-end damage and was last seen with an Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate, DJJ511.

Deputies believe the vehicle may be driven by 36-year-old Matthew Wayne Friedel, who is wanted in Steuben County on a Level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about the Jeep or Friedel’s whereabouts is urged to call Sheriff’s Detective Todd Johnson at 260-668-1000, ext. 5130, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP (7867), or local law enforcement.