Goshen Recycling Shut Down

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Goshen is permanently shutting down its recycling drop-off site at 802 North Indiana Avenue.

Officials say continual misuse, illegal dumping, and staff overload forced them to close it temporarily in July.

Now, they’re making that closure permanent – citing financial pressures and changes tied to Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 1.

While the site is done for good, city leaders say curbside and other drop-off options are still available for Goshen and Elkhart County residents.