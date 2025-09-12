September 12, 2025
Indiana News

Goshen Recycling Shut Down

by David Scheie0

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Goshen is permanently shutting down its recycling drop-off site at 802 North Indiana Avenue.

Officials say continual misuse, illegal dumping, and staff overload forced them to close it temporarily in July.

Now, they’re making that closure permanent – citing financial pressures and changes tied to Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 1.

While the site is done for good, city leaders say curbside and other drop-off options are still available for Goshen and Elkhart County residents.

Related posts

Jury Awards N. Indiana Couple $31M Over False Accusation

Tom Franklin

Crash in DeKalb County leaves one vehicle in flames

Brooklyne Beatty

Coliseum reaches deal with indoor football league

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.