Allen County to Host Electronics Recycling Event Sept. 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County residents will have a chance to safely dispose of old electronics at a recycling event Saturday, Sept. 13.

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) will host the event from 8 a.m. to noon at 2911 Meyer Road. Residents can drop off items such as televisions, cell phones, laptops, cameras, monitors, printers, radios, and tablets.

Fees are based on the number of items: $5 for up to five items, $10 for six to 10 items, $15 for 11 to 15 items, and $20 for 16 to 20 items. Each vehicle may bring up to two televisions as part of the first five items. Additional TVs will be charged $10 for sets under 46 inches and $20 for those 47 inches or larger. Payment is accepted by cash or check only.

ACDEM Director Stacie Hubbert stated that the program is designed to prevent harmful electronic waste from entering landfills and provide a convenient, affordable option for residents. “Educating the community about this growing waste stream is important, and we’re proud to provide a convenient and affordable recycling option for Allen County residents,” Hubbert said.

Electronic waste is considered the world’s fastest-growing waste stream, and officials encourage residents not to place electronics in household trash, curbside bins, or community recycling containers.