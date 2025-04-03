Tornado Hits Brownsburg

Brownsburg, Ind. (WOWO) — A tornado struck Brownsburg Wednesday night, causing major damage and leaving over 100,000 Indiana residents without power.

The storm severely damaged the Sur Le Table warehouse, trapping three people inside. Two were quickly rescued, but a woman was stuck under debris for over two hours before being freed.

Winds gusting up to 100 mph downed trees, branches, and power lines, blocking roads and prompting travel restrictions in Hendricks, Brown, and Delaware counties.

The storm also brought large hail, flash flooding, and tornadoes to central Indiana, affecting over 126,000 residents. Many schools were closed or delayed.

Flash flood warnings remain in effect for several counties, with a flood watch continuing through Sunday morning.