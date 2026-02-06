Prairie Farms Teams With IMS to Mark Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Prairie Farms Dairy is honoring the upcoming Indianapolis 500 with limited-edition milk bottles and cartons distributed to retailers and schools across the country. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the American Dairy Association Indiana collaborated with Prairie Farms to produce bottles celebrating five past Indy 500 winners, according to a news release reported by Fox Business.

Retailers in Indiana, Ohio, Texas, Alabama, Kentucky, and Illinois will carry the bottles starting March 1. The designs include 2% reduced-fat milk featuring Josef Newgarden, whole vitamin D milk with Alex Palou, premium chocolate milk with Alexander Rossi, 1% low-fat chocolate milk with Scott Dixon, and premium strawberry milk with Helio Castroneves.

In addition to the retail bottles, approximately 200 million half-pint cartons featuring a “winners drink milk” graphic will be sent to schools nationwide, giving students the chance to participate in the celebration.

The partnership highlights the connection between the traditions of dairy farming and the Indianapolis 500, with Prairie Farms emphasizing the role of farmer owners in the promotion. The 110th Indianapolis 500, presented by Gainbridge, is scheduled for May 24 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.