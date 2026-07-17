Strong to Severe Storms Possible Friday; Air Quality Alerts Continue Across the Region

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Residents across Northeast Indiana, Northwest Ohio, and Southeast Michigan are being urged to stay weather aware Friday as strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon while wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality.

The National Weather Service has placed much of the WOWO listening area under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather Friday, with the greatest chance for storms developing between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. EDT.

The primary threats with today’s storms include:

Damaging wind gusts exceeding 60 mph

Locally heavy rainfall

A low risk for isolated large hail

While the tornado threat remains low, it cannot be completely ruled out.

Forecasters say the unsettled pattern will continue into Saturday, when parts of the region could see an increased threat for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Northeast Indiana under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) Saturday, while areas farther south and southeast are under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5). Once again, the strongest storms are expected during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Saturday’s storms may produce:

Damaging winds over 60 mph

Isolated large hail

Heavy downpours with localized flooding

Meteorologists caution that confidence remains low to medium regarding where the strongest storms will develop because the timing of an approaching cold front will determine where the greatest instability sets up.

Air Quality Alerts Remain in Effect

In addition to the severe weather threat, Air Quality Alerts remain in effect through Friday night across Northeast Indiana, Northwest Ohio, and portions of Southeast Michigan as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket the region.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy warn that fine particulate pollution has reached Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, Unhealthy, and in some locations Hazardous levels.

People with asthma, heart disease, other respiratory conditions, older adults, and young children are encouraged to limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities. Health officials also recommend keeping windows closed, using air conditioning or air purifiers when possible, and wearing a properly fitted N95 respirator if extended time outdoors is unavoidable.

Stay Weather Aware

The National Weather Service recommends residents:

Monitor the latest forecasts throughout the day.

Have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

Be prepared to move indoors immediately if severe thunderstorms approach.

Limit outdoor activity if smoke becomes heavy or air quality deteriorates.

WOWO News will continue tracking both the severe weather threat and air quality concerns, with updates on WOWO 92.3 FM & 1190 AM, the WOWO app, and WOWO.com.