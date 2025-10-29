Rates Soar, Insurers Exit: Michigan ACA Market in Crisis

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan residents are bracing for a “triple whammy” in 2026: rising premiums, disappearing ACA marketplace plans, and uncertainty over federal subsidies. With open enrollment just weeks away, thousands of Michiganders may be forced to switch insurance plans or lose coverage altogether.

Bridge Michigan reports that about 530,000 individuals on the individual market are facing an average 16.8% rate hike. Meanwhile, several insurers, including HAP CareSource and Michigan Medicine’s UM Health Plan, are exiting the ACA marketplace or reducing coverage. Analysts estimate 64,000 Michigan residents could go uninsured next year if enhanced premium tax credits expire.

State and federal officials say the premium increases are compounded by uncertainty over subsidies, which currently average $380 per month for many enrollees. Lawmakers and advocacy groups warn that the combined effect of rate hikes and lost subsidies could dramatically increase health care costs for middle-income families.

Insurance lobbyists suggest solutions such as a Basic Health Program for individuals just above Medicaid, state employee insurance reform, and expanded association health plans for small businesses. With enrollment starting November 1, Michiganders are being urged to review their coverage options carefully and act quickly.