Indiana Regulators Launch Investigations Into Rising Electric Bills and Utility Costs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.(WOWO)— Indiana regulators are launching a pair of investigations aimed at finding out what is driving higher electric bills and identifying potential ways to make energy costs more affordable for customers across the state.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission announced the reviews following months of public feedback about rising utility costs and concerns over energy affordability.

The investigations will examine several factors affecting electric rates, including utility profits, financial risks, rate structures and the long-term costs associated with maintaining Indiana’s power grid.

Commissioners said the goal is to identify opportunities to reduce costs for customers while ensuring utilities continue providing reliable electricity.

As part of the effort, major utility companies will also be required to review and improve customer service practices.

The reviews come after a statewide inquiry into energy affordability and follow a new energy-related law approved by Indiana lawmakers earlier this year.

State regulators say the process will provide a broader look at the challenges facing both utility providers and customers as Indiana’s energy system continues to evolve.

The commission said maintaining a dependable power supply remains a priority, but officials also want to ensure rate increases are justified and that customers have access to affordable electricity.

The investigations are expected to include input from utilities, consumer advocates and other stakeholders as regulators work toward recommendations on future energy policy and pricing.