Indiana University Employee Steals Dental Supplies

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — An Indiana University dental school employee is accused of stealing over $150,000 worth of gold dental equipment and selling it to an Avon cash-for-gold store.

Michael Frazer, 33, was arrested this week on charges of fraud and theft. As a purchasing agent, Frazer was responsible for ordering supplies for the dental school.

IU police became aware of a “fraudulent ordering scheme” in March after an audit flagged discrepancies in the school’s records.

Frazer allegedly ordered gold alloy dental products 34 times since 2020, and the items were never logged into the inventory system, resulting in a loss of nearly $159,000.

After tracking one of his recent orders, police confronted Frazer, who admitted to taking the gold for personal use and selling it at a local gold-buying store. He was arrested and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Frazer’s trial is set for May 22.