STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Saturday is the deadliest day of the week on Indiana Highways according to statistics compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with nearly 17.5% of all fatal crashes.

Friday was second with about 16.25% percent.

Nationally, statistics show Saturday is also the most deadly, followed by Friday and Sunday.

Officials say that being extra cautious and slowing down as well as avoiding unnecessary trips can all help when it comes to making roads safer.