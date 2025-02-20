A Tax Increase May Be Headed To LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A significant tax increase may be headed for LaGrange County as the proposal to bump the county’s 5 percent innkeeper’s tax to 8 percent has passed the Indiana Senate.

Officials say that last year, LaGrange County took in about a million dollars from the tax, and the extra 600-thousand that the increase would generate will go toward promoting tourism in the area – best known for Amish Country and flea markets in Shipshewana.

If the bill passes fully, the new rate would take effect at the end of this year or early 2026, according to Inside Indiana Business.