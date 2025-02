NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — Purdue University has been named the 11th best public university in the country and 26th overall in the U-S in the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings.

Purdue was rated number 55 globally and the only university in Indiana to make the global 100 best.

300 universities from 38 countries were ranked in the study.

Purdue also ranked higher than the other 9, big 10 schools that made the list including Ohio State, USC, Penn State, and the University of Minnesota.