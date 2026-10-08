Stutzman opposes proposed casino in Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman is opposing a proposed casino in Northeast Indiana ahead of a public question on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Stutzman said he has concerns about the potential impact of gambling on residents and local communities.

In a statement released Oct. 7, Stutzman said he believes casinos can contribute to financial problems for some residents, particularly low-income households and older adults living on fixed incomes. He also said he is concerned about potential effects on local government services.

Stutzman said economic development is a priority, but argued that gambling does not fit with the type of business development he wants to see in the region.

He also pointed to research on rapid-play gambling and addiction, saying it can be highly addictive.

Stutzman said he supports state lawmakers who voted against legislation approving the proposed casino construction, including Republican Sens. Tyler Johnson and Liz Brown, and Republican Reps. David Abbott, Lorissa Sweet, Matt Lehman, Martin Carbaugh, Chris Judy, Bob Morris and Dave Heine.

The public question concerning the proposed casino is scheduled to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.