Police Pursuit Ends In A Crash Friday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a pursuit ended in a crash Friday morning.

FWPD says the pursuit began around 10:00 a.m. at Creighton Avenue and South Clinton Street. They say they tried to stop a man who then took off.

The man was chased to Winter Street, where police say his mother lives. There, officers say an argument happened between the man and his mother when the man hit her with the vehicle.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive say the mother was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she is expected to be okay. Police say that she will be questioned and could possibly be charged in the case.

Officers say there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect, who was hit by a bullet. An officer was grazed by his vehicle. Both are expected to be okay.