Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for the season Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Darlington Holiday Warehouse will open for its 2026 season Friday, continuing a Northeast Indiana holiday shopping tradition that has lasted more than two decades.

The store at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd. will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9. The warehouse will remain open through Dec. 24.

Darlington Holiday Warehouse began near Fort Wayne International Airport in 2004 before eventually moving to its current location. The business says hundreds of thousands of shoppers from across the Midwest visit during its 11-week season.

This year, shoppers can find nearly 2 million items priced at $2.79, including books, toys, games, puzzles, holiday decorations, kitchen and home goods, gift wrap, stocking stuffers and seasonal foods.

The toy selection includes LEGO, Melissa & Doug, Nerf, Crayola, Play-Doh and Ty products. Melissa & Doug merchandise will be 50% off throughout October.

The warehouse will also offer Christmas, Halloween and Thanksgiving décor, pet products, specialty foods, candy and other seasonal merchandise.

New this year is a loyalty card program. The warehouse also plans daily giveaways totaling $500 in cash or prizes, product sampling and weekend activities for children, including free balloon animals and Pucker Powder.

Darlington Holiday Warehouse officials say shoppers should expect new merchandise and other unexpected finds throughout the season.