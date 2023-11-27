Sunday Afternoon Crash In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Angola man suffered minor injuries following a Sunday crash in DeKalb County. Shortly before Noon, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the mile marker 329 on I-69 southbound to an accident scene where 48-year-old Matthew Yeggie was reported to have lost control of his vehicle due to the snow covered roadway. Yeggie’s vehicle went off the West berm of the road and struck the guardrail with the rear of the vehicle.

The man was reported to have sustained a facial laceration in the area of his left eye and was transported to an area hospital. The vehicle sustained heavy rear end and driver’s side damage. The crash remains under investigation.