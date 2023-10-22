Sunday Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Sunday Morning shooting in Fort Wayne has left one person dead. Police were called to the area of Calhoun Street and Pettit Avenue shortly before 6:30 A.M. and found a subject suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was then transported to a local hospital where they later passed away. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police, Crime Stoppers, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. The identity of the victim has not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.