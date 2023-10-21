One Arrested After Body Found In Fort Wayne Park Friday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police make an arrest after a body was found in a park Friday morning, just west of downtown.

Shortly before 10:45 a.m., Friday morning, officers were called to Bloomingdale Park on Sherman Blvd, in regards to an individual that was unresponsive.

First reponders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to police, 31-year-old Sedrick Williams was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with Murder. The Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and Vice/Narcotics Units assisted in the arrest of Williams.

So far, officials say that Williams is being housed at the Allen County Jail and that the investigation is still ongoing at this time.