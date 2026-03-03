McDonald’s Launches Big Arch Burger Nationwide, Available Now in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— After generating buzz overseas, McDonald’s newest premium sandwich has officially arrived in the United States — and Hoosiers can get their hands on it starting today.

The Big Arch Burger, described by the company as its “boldest burger yet,” is available for a limited time beginning March 3 at participating restaurants nationwide, including locations across Indiana.

Designed as a bigger, more indulgent option for burger fans, the Big Arch features two quarter-pound beef patties topped with three slices of melted white cheddar cheese. The sandwich also includes both crispy onions and slivered onions for added texture, along with fresh lettuce, tangy pickles and a new signature Big Arch Sauce. It’s all served on toasted sesame and poppy seed buns.

McDonald’s says the burger is aimed at customers looking for a premium experience while still delivering the classic flavors the brand is known for. Company representatives have described it as the “most McDonald’s, McDonald’s burger” yet — a nod to its oversized build and familiar taste profile.

The Big Arch first gained attention internationally before making its way to U.S. menus. Its domestic launch reflects McDonald’s ongoing strategy to introduce limited-time offerings that generate excitement and bring customers back to restaurants.

While McDonald’s has not announced how long the Big Arch will remain available, officials say it is a limited-time menu item, encouraging customers to try it while supplies last.

The new burger joins a lineup of other recent promotions and specialty items as the fast-food chain continues to experiment with bold flavors and larger portion options.

Customers can find the Big Arch Burger at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Indiana and nationwide starting March 3.