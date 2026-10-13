Sweet Breeze canal boat to be removed from St. Marys River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Sweet Breeze canal boat replica will be pulled from the St. Marys River on Wednesday, Oct. 14, following the conclusion of its 2026 season.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation plans to remove the boat at 9:15 a.m., weather permitting, at Guldlin Park, near Van Buren Street and Michaels Avenue.

Through a partnership with Friends of the Rivers, the department operated Sweet Breeze tours from May 23 through Oct. 11.

The department says the 2026 season finished strong.

The removal is scheduled for Wednesday morning as the seasonal operation comes to a close.