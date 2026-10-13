October 13, 2026
Local News

New Haven Police Officers Help Save Man During Cardiac Emergency

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / City of New Haven)

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — New Haven police officers helped save a man’s life after responding to a cardiac emergency on Oct. 6.

Police and East Central Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to Tanglewood Drive at approximately 1:14 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person.

Officers Hetrick, Schlup and Hawkins arrived before medics and found the man lying in a front yard. They determined he was experiencing a cardiac emergency and had no pulse.

Officer Schlup began cardiopulmonary resuscitation, while Officer Hetrick retrieved an automated external defibrillator (AED) recently donated to the department. With help from Officer Hawkins, Hetrick applied the device, which advised them to deliver a shock.

After CPR and the use of the AED, the man regained consciousness and was speaking with medics before being transported to a hospital for further treatment.

The New Haven Police Department credited the officers’ quick response and training, along with their access to lifesaving equipment, for helping during the emergency.

The department also recognized East Central Fire and EMS for training officers to respond to medical emergencies and thanked the donor who provided the AED.

Police say the incident highlights the importance of CPR and AED training and cooperation among public safety agencies.

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