October 13, 2026
Local News

Missing 16-year-old girl from northeast Indiana found safe

by WOWO News0

YORKTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) – A 16-year-old girl who went missing while visiting relatives in Kendallville has been found safe, according to a report from 21Alive.

The family of Ava Nicole Renkenberger announced she had been found at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. No additional information about the circumstances of her disappearance or recovery was shared.

According to the Yorktown Police Department, Renkenberger went missing Oct. 7 while visiting relatives in Kendallville.

During the search, the public was asked to contact local law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with any information.

The Renkenberger family thanked the community for its help in locating Ava.

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