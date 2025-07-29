Task Force Members Returned

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — You may have heard about many people impacted by the flood in Kerr County, Texas. On July 8th, almost 50 members of Indiana Task Force 1 left Indianapolis to help search, rescue, and recover people along the Guadalupe River.

The flood killed at least 135 people.

“There were a lot of campgrounds and small cottages that were affected by the flooding as well,” Indiana Task Force 1 leader Jay Settergren says.

35 more team members went to Texas five days later.

“The historic flooding that occurred between July 4th – 10th has left the area muddy, wet and debris filled with rough terrain,” IN-TF 1 said on social media on July 20th. The team reports that members are healthy, remain focused on the mission and are thankful to be lending a hand to the Kerr County community.”

Having completed over two weeks of flood recovery work, the task force’s team members have returned home Monday afternoon.

“We have a very professionally trained team group of people that go in, knowing they can make a difference by finding somebody by returning them to their family,” Settergren says.

Settergren said one of the team’s biggest challenges was, “…knowing that there is a lot of people there who have loved ones who went missing. That takes a lot to be able to go do that. We are as prepared as we possibly can to go into that.”