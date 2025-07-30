Cold Case Murder Arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in a cold case murder from four years ago.

According to IMPD, Anthony Porter was arrested this month and now faces a preliminary charge of murder in the death of 47-year-old Ail Smith.

Early Tuesday morning on Nov. 9, 2021, officers responded to the 7500 block of Woodlawn Avenue, near Brookville Road and Shadeland Avenue, to investigate a vehicle fire. Smith’s body was found in the trunk of the burning car. The coroner’s office later ruled his death as a homicide by a gunshot to the head.

IMPD detectives were able to gather crucial information from witnesses which helped them arrest Porter. Formal charges against him are pending as of Tuesday.

“Over the years, detectives executed multiple search warrants and conducted numerous interviews, but the case remained at a standstill,” IMPD said in a statement on social media. “After years of searching for witnesses, detectives tracked down two additional individuals who provided crucial information about the crime. One of those witnesses was believed to have seen the crime take place.”

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey also commended the work of IMPD detectives in the case.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision in the case against Porter.