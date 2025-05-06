Amazon Lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — In a significant legal development out of Indianapolis, the Indiana Supreme Court has cleared a path for a lawsuit against Amazon.

The case stems from a tragic incident at their Hancock County warehouse, where two truck drivers were struck by vehicles while navigating the busy area outside.

The consequences were devastating.

One of the drivers tragically lost his life, while they other sustained severe injuries that will impact him for the rest of his life.

Their attorney argues that Amazon’s failure to provide adequate signage and clearly defined entry points directly contributed to the accident.

Reversing a previous lower court ruling, the Indiana Supreme Court has rejected Amazon’s appeal.

This decision means the lawsuit can now move forward into the trial preparation phase in Hamilton County.

For the families of these drivers, this ruling offers a crucial step towards seeking accountability from the global retail giant for the profound losses they have endured.