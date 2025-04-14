April 14, 2025
Indiana News

Teachers At The Statehouse

by Network Indiana0
Photo Supplied / Indiana Statehouse

STATEHOUSE, (WOWO) — Indiana teachers have been gathering at the Statehouse for the ISTA “Day of Action” today to protest Senate Bill 1, which includes provisions on property taxes and school funding.

Several school districts declared e-learning days in anticipation of teacher absences for the demonstration.

The teachers’ protest is part of a larger debate over education funding and school choice in Indiana.

The Statehouse is also set to vote on the budget, which includes a pause on expanding private school vouchers.

Related posts

Indiana governor pushes back on state AG’s COVID skepticism

AP News

Some Louisville Officials Want to Name New Bridge After Monk

Tom Franklin

$24 Million Development Planned For Downtown Lafayette

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.