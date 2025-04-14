Teachers At The Statehouse

STATEHOUSE, (WOWO) — Indiana teachers have been gathering at the Statehouse for the ISTA “Day of Action” today to protest Senate Bill 1, which includes provisions on property taxes and school funding.

Several school districts declared e-learning days in anticipation of teacher absences for the demonstration.

The teachers’ protest is part of a larger debate over education funding and school choice in Indiana.

The Statehouse is also set to vote on the budget, which includes a pause on expanding private school vouchers.