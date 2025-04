WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WOWO) — A man drowned after his fishing boat capsized at Goose Lake Sunday afternoon.

Police say Daniel Watson of Grant County fell into the water while trying to retrieve a bobber.

His friend pulled him to shore and flagged someone down to call for help.

First responders tried life-saving efforts, but Watson died at the scene.

DNR says life jackets were in the boat but not worn.