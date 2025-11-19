Turpin Responds to Welcoming City Concerns

FORT WAYNE, IND (WOWO)— Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin is responding to growing public discussion surrounding Fort Wayne’s Welcoming City certification, which drew statewide attention after a recent article in The Federalist questioned the program and highlighted an ongoing investigation by Attorney General Todd Rokita.

The certification, issued by the national nonprofit Welcoming America, recognizes communities that support legal immigrants through inclusion efforts, access to services, and nonprofit-led programs such as English instruction and job skills training. Turpin says the designation was already in progress before he took office and was initially sponsored by former Mayor Tom Henry. The Board of Commissioners later served as the required government sponsor.

Turpin told WOWO News he has spoken directly with Attorney General Rokita and emphasized that Allen County supports legal immigration while complying fully with federal and state laws. He stressed that the Welcoming City designation does not create sanctuary-style protections or shield anyone from federal enforcement.

“We are a nation of laws,” Turpin said, adding that the majority of local support structures—such as language programs and refugee services—are already operated by nonprofits that work with legal immigrants resettled in the region. Fort Wayne is home to one of the country’s largest Burmese populations and continues to receive resettled refugees through federal programs.

Turpin also made clear that the initiative was not funded by the county. Private partners and nonprofits covered the costs of the study and certification process.

As the Attorney General continues issuing subpoenas to organizations connected to the certification, Turpin says he is committed to transparency but wants residents to understand the limited role of county government and the program’s focus on helping those legally living in the community.

WOWO will continue to follow developments as state-level inquiries progress.