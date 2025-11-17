Medical Debt Relief: Ohio Proposes Interest Cap, Credit Protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — For many Ohioans, medical debt can be crippling, sometimes years after a routine hospital visit. Mattie Randolph, for example, received a bill for $4,011 from Mary Rutan Hospital nearly five years after treatment.

To address these challenges, lawmakers Michele Grim, D-Toledo, and Jean Schmidt, R-Loveland, have co-sponsored the Ohio Medical Debt Fairness Act. The legislation would ban wage garnishment, cap interest at 3%, and prevent unpaid medical debt from appearing on credit reports.

Hospitals say legal action is rare and financial assistance is available, but mounting unpaid bills remain a challenge. Debt collectors and federal authorities have raised concerns about the state’s authority to enact such measures, but lawmakers stress the bill is about protecting families from bankruptcy.

Advocates say the law could help thousands of Ohioans struggling with medical debt, ensuring financial security while still allowing hospitals to provide care.