Indianapolis Hit-and-Run Leaves Man Seriously Injured

IDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Police in Indianapolis are searching for a driver who left the scene after striking a pedestrian on the city’s southeast side.

Officers responded Sunday night to East Raymond Street, where they found a man lying in the roadway with serious injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery shortly after arriving.

Investigators say the driver involved did not remain at the scene. A witness reported seeing an older silver vehicle strike the man before slowing down and then continuing away.

According to Indianapolis Metro Police, the suspect vehicle may have significant damage to the front end or passenger side.

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing to investigate. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or driver to come forward.