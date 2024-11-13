November 13, 2024
Local News

Teen Killed in Police-Action Shooting Identified

by Heather Starr0
Photo Supplied / Allen County Coroner's Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the teen killed in a police-action shooting on Sunday, November 10.

Authorities confirmed that 16-year-old Ah Mee Kun died at the scene in the 4000 block of Avondale Drive after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

His death marks the 39th homicide in Fort Wayne this year, and the case remains under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Indiana State Police.

RELATED: 1 Dead After Being Shot By Fort Wayne Police

