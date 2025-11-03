Temps Warming Up, Wind Gusts

FORTWAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A warming trend is expected this week across Indiana.

“As we get toward the middle of the week, we’ll see temperatures rise to the upper 60s by Tuesday and possibly even 70 by Wednesday,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma believes the next best chances for rain across Indiana is on Friday, but he doesn’t expect significant rainfall or severe weather with that system.

He says wind gusts might be an issue at times throughout the week.

“For example, on Monday we’ll have some gusty winds around 20 mph, so if you have any decorations that might be blowing about, you might want to make sure those are secured,” said Puma.

Much of Indiana is still dealing with drought, so Puma says the recent rainfall from the weekend was a good thing.

“But I would not suspect much to change because the amounts of rain that we did get were quite minimal,” said Puma.