November 18, 2025
AP

Texas Governor Promises Swift Appeal Of Redistricting Ruling

by AP News0

(AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is promising that Texas will be quick to appeal a ruling from three federal judges that prevents the states from using a new congressional map favoring the GOP.

Abbott called the 2-1 decision that the new map represented improper racial gerrymandering “absurd” and “clearly erroneous.”

Texas was the first state to heed President Donald Trump’s call Republicans to redraw maps in to help the GOP pick up additional seats in the 2026 midterm elections and preserve its slim U.S. House majority. The new Texas map was designed to give Republicans five more winnable seats and touched off a state-by-state fight over partisan redistricting.

“The Legislature redrew our congressional maps to better reflect Texans’ conservative voting preferences -– and for no other reason,” Abbott said in a statement.The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that federal courts cannot review partisan gerrymandering claims.

Related posts

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

AP News

New ID rules, deadlines kick in as Ohio early voting begins

AP News

Pregnant women in US with Zika spikes on new counting method

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.