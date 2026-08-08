Eighth Annual Harvester Homecoming Festival Happening This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s history in truck manufacturing will be celebrated this weekend during the eighth annual Harvester Homecoming Festival.

The event runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2950 Meyer Road.

Attendees can hear presentations from former International Harvester designers, clay modelers and detail painters, while also taking walking tours of the old Heavy-Duty plant.

Guided dune cruiser rides will tour the Fort Wayne Truck Works campus. The festival is open to everyone, and there will be food, drinks, vendors and more.