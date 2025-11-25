Thanksgiving Highest-Risk Day for Home Cooking Fires

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) — The American Red Cross is reminding families to take extra precautions in the kitchen as Thanksgiving approaches. The organization reports that Thanksgiving Day and the day before it are the two highest-risk days for home cooking fires in the United States.

According to national data, cooking causes an average of 158,400 home fires each year, representing 44% of all home fires. The Red Cross notes that most cooking fires occur when food is left unattended.

To help reduce risks, the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross released a list of recommended safety steps for anyone preparing holiday meals. The agency advises people to stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling, or broiling food, and to use timers to keep track of active cooking. Additional guidance includes avoiding loose clothing while cooking, keeping children and pets at least three feet from cooking areas, and keeping flammable materials—such as towels, oven mitts, wooden utensils, and packaging—away from heat sources.

Regular cleaning to prevent grease buildup and considering the purchase of a kitchen fire extinguisher are also recommended. The Red Cross encourages families to check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all appliances are turned off.

The organization also stresses the importance of working smoke alarms. Families are advised to install alarms near the kitchen, on every level of the home, near sleeping areas, and inside and outside bedrooms if doors are closed at night. Monthly testing and annual battery replacement are recommended. Assistance may be available for those unable to purchase or install alarms.

The Red Cross highlights its Home Fire Campaign, started in 2014, which has helped save at least 2,519 lives through fire-safety education, escape-plan guidance, and the installation of free smoke alarms in high-risk communities.

More information about fire-safety resources and the campaign is available at redcross.org/fire and redcross.org/homefires.