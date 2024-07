DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO) — The fest begins at 6:30 in the morning and will feature roughly twenty hot air balloons.

As reported by The Crescent News, the admission cost is $15 per carload.

Anyone attending in the morning can request re-entry passes to return for the late afternoon session.

Guests are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

Rides will also be available.

The cost per ride is $20 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 12 and younger, and ages two and under are free.