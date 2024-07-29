July 29, 2024
Indiana News

A Man Has Been Arrested For Possession Of Child Porn In Hartford City

by Network Indiana0

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WOWO) — Police arrested 34-year-old Matthew D. Ely earlier in the week after finding child porn on multiple electronic devices in his home.

Officers say that Ely not only possessed the child sex abuse material but would share it on the social media platform Kik.

The content uploaded featured infants, children, and teens all being abused in multiple instances.

The Blackford County Sheriff’s Office would remove 10 electronic devices from Ely’s home, including multiple phones and even video game consoles.

Related posts

Ted Cruz says all eyes on Indiana ahead of May 3 primary

AP News

Crews Find Body of Man Swept Away in Southern Indiana Creek

WOWO News

Where to get your flu shot

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.