A Man Has Been Arrested For Possession Of Child Porn In Hartford City

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WOWO) — Police arrested 34-year-old Matthew D. Ely earlier in the week after finding child porn on multiple electronic devices in his home.

Officers say that Ely not only possessed the child sex abuse material but would share it on the social media platform Kik.

The content uploaded featured infants, children, and teens all being abused in multiple instances.

The Blackford County Sheriff’s Office would remove 10 electronic devices from Ely’s home, including multiple phones and even video game consoles.