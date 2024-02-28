The Allen County Sheriff’s Department Is Asking For Help Finding A Wanted Man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 34-year-old Michael T. Allen, is accused of striking his 1-year-old daughter in the stomach, causing her to bleed internally, which led to her death.

He is set to go to trial in June to face two high-level felonies, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and aggravated battery.

Allen is described as 5’9″ tall, 176 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/Drill.aspx