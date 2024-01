FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after Fort Wayne police found a woman dead in a wooded area behind the Dupont Kroger Wednesday morning.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that police responded to a call just before 9:30 a.m. The caller said they found an unconscious person in the woods, and when police arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.

At this time, officers say there was no sign of foul play.

The investigation remains active.