The body of a kayaker has been recovered after he vanished last week in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The body of one of two men who vanished last week when their kayaks capsized in Indianapolis was found Monday in the White River, authorities said.

The body of Solomon Shirley, 22, of Indianapolis was recovered about 9:30 a.m. just south of the city’s Michigan Street bridge after a passerby reported seeing a body in the river, said Lt. Angela Goldman, a state conservation officer.

She said conservation officers will continue searching for Marcus Robinson, 30, also of Indianapolis, throughout the week.

Shirley and Robinson were kayaking on the river on April 17 when they traveled over the remnants of a low-head dam, where the waters are dangerous because of their circular motion.

A witness saw both men being ejected into the river, which was high due to recent rains, Goldman said.

“We had just had a ton of rain, and so the water was very high. They got too close to the dam, got caught in the current and went over,” she said.

Conservation officers have been searching the river and its shoreline while also conducting aerial searches with drones and a helicopter, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division said.