TinCaps Open Another Homestand Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – After winning four games in a row in Dayton, Ohio, the Fort Wayne TinCaps return back to Parkview Field for their second homestand of the season. Fort Wayne will welcome in the Great Lake Loons, the LA Dodgers affiliate.

Check out the promotion schedule this week inside the ballpark:

Tuesday, April 23 (6:35 p.m.)

Family Feast Night presented by US Foods: $2 hot dogs, pizza slices, popcorn & soft drinks

Wednesday, April 24 (6:35 p.m.)

Paws & Claws presented by Law’s Country Kennel: pets welcome with purchase of “Paw Pass,” and discounted White Claw seltzers

Thursday, April 25 (7:05 p.m.)*

Thirsty Thursday presented by Rudy’s: $2 domestic draft beer and other drink specials

Friday, April 26 (7:05 p.m.)

Hispanic Heritage Night: As part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” (“Fun Cup”), the TinCaps will wear special jerseys and hats as the Manzanas Luchadoras (Fighting Apples), a tribute to the local Hispanic community. Dancers will perform, too, as part of the festivities.

Saturday, April 27 (1:05 p.m.)

Sunday, April 28 (1:05 p.m.)

Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks

Bonus Promotion: Kids can run the bases after every game!

WATCH: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | *Also on MyNetwork TV (channel 21.3 & Comcast Xfinity 1172)