FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — FWPD says the shooting happened around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday on Fairfield Avenue, near W Fairfax Avenue.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, a man was grazed by a bullet in what police believe was a road rage incident.

The man was grazed in the leg and was treated at the scene, FWPD says.

Bullet holes were also spotted on the side of the man’s car.

Police say they are searching for a suspect vehicle at this time.